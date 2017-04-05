Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Specs battle

We have put the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power and Coolpad Note 5 Lite to see what the differences and similarities are. We have put the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power and Coolpad Note 5 Lite to see what the differences and similarities are.

At long last, Lenovo’s Moto G5 is out in the market and ready to take over a number of mid-end Android smartphones. We have put the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power and Coolpad Note 5 Lite to see how it stands up against the competition.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Display

All smartphones feature Full HD (1920×1080) resolution display, except for the Note 5 Lite, which has an HD display (1280×720). As for the display size, Moto G5, K6 Power and Note 5 Lite come with 5-inch screens. Redmi Note 4 is the only exception here, as it sports a 5.5-inch display.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Hardware

A Snapdragon 625 processor powers Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The smartphone is available in three variants: the first with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, the second with 32GB of internal memory and 3GB RAM, and the third one with 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM. Users can also expand the internal storage upto 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G5 has the entry-level Snapdragon 430 processor. The phone is available with 3GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage. It also allows storage expansion up to 128GB via a microSD card. Like Moto G5, Lenovo K6 Power is also powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor. The phone is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Yes, the internal memory can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

While the Note 5 Lite is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone allows users to expand the internal storage up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Camera

Moto G5 and Redmi Note 4 both come with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera alongside a 5-megapixel front shooter. Lenovo K6 Power and Note 5 Lite sport a 13-megapixel rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel shooter. All four smartphones can record video in Full HD (1080p) format.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Battery

Battery capacity is the biggest differentiation point in this price range. Moto G5 gets a 2800mAh battery, whereas the Note 5 Lite has a 2500mAh battery capacity. The other two devices – Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power, feature 4100mAh and 4000mAh batteries respectively.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Software

Moto G5 runs the latest version of Google’s Android OS — Nougat. Plus, you’ll also get to see Motorola’s experiences over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions. Traditionally the Moto-branded smartphones offer very little bloatware on top, meaning you will get a more unified experience.

Other than Moto G5, all three smartphones run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a couple of extra bloatware apps.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is the cheapest of these smartphones at Rs 8,199, while the K6 Power is priced at Rs 9,999. Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 going up to Rs 12,999, while the Moto-made G5 costs Rs 11,999.

Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Conclusion

Overall, all smartphones look good. While clearly manufacturers are leaning towards the 5.5-inch screen size, the launch of Moto G5 came as a surprise. Yes, compact smartphones are here to stay but, it will be interesting to see how Moto G5 manages to hold up against Redmi Note 4, especially when you consider how closely the two smartphones compete with each other.

