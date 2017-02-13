Moto G5 pricing revealed in a leak, claimed to be cheaper than G4

Moto G4, on the other hand, was released at approx Rs 17,700 by the company. (Image of Moto G4 for representational purpose only) Moto G4, on the other hand, was released at approx Rs 17,700 by the company. (Image of Moto G4 for representational purpose only)

Motorola is gearing to launch its G5 series smartphones at annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and the company has already sent out invites for a February 26 event. Now, tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE, a UK-based retailer, has tweeted out the price of the Moto G5 smartphone that is said to come in two storage variants. He claims Moto G5 will be launched at a much lower price than the G4 in Europe. Quandt’s tweet reads, “Looks like Moto G5 will launch at much lower prices than G4 in Euroland: 2/16GB for ~189 Euro, 3/16GB for ~209 Euro. (was 249 for G4).”

This means the 2GB RAM variant of Moto G5 could cost Rs 13,400 approx, while the 3GB variant will be priced at Rs 14,800 approx. Moto G4, on the other hand, was released at approx Rs 17,700 by the company. However, the pricing details are a bit hard to believe given the new Moto smartphone is said to pack better specifications such as a metal unibody design, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It is highly unlikely Motorola will go with a lower pricing on its Moto G5 series.

Quandt had earlier put out a tweet indicating Moto G5 will be up for sale soon after the MWC launch. He also put out a rendered image of the device, revealing Moto G4-like design. Leaks suggest Moto G5 will pack a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, and microSD card support. It will be backed by a 2,800 mAh battery and sport a 13MP rear camera, with a 5MP front shooter. It is said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Looks like Moto G5 will launch at much lower prices than G4 in Euroland: 2/16GB for ~189 Euro, 3/16GB for ~209 Euro. (was 249 for G4) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 10, 2017

A larger 5.5-inch display variant of the smartphone called Moto G5 Plus will also make its debut at MWC. A new picture leak on Weibo has given away the rear panel of the smartphone, revealing metal unibody design and a large rear camera unit in the center of the back cover. The familiar ‘M’of the Motorola logo is below the camera lens.

The Weibo post also put out details of the camera on the Moto G5 Plus. According to the post, Moto G5 Plus will have a Sony IMX362 sensor, which is 12MP camera, with F1.7 aperture, PDAF support. While an all-metal design does hint at a big shift from the G4 series with plastic back covers, we can’t confirm the authenticity of the leaked image. Of course, the renders need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

