Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: What’s the difference?

Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor.

Moto G5 Plus is the latest smartphone in the highly-acclaimed Moto G series, and promises to deliver premium experience on a tight budget. It essentially took what was great about the Moto G4 Plus and made it faster, more aesthetically looking, with fast cameras onboard.

Similarly, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is an improved version of the Redmi Note 3. The Redmi Note 4 sticks to its affordable pricing, and raises the bar for phones in the mid-end category. With Xiaomi claiming it has sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in India in 45 days of its first sale, the device is undoubtedly one of the best selling smartphones in the Redmi series.

Confused yet? Just to add that, Lenovo also sells the Z2 Plus, a compelling mid-end phone with a Snapdragon 820 under the hood. Although it may not have done too well in India, it can be still regarded as a viable option for many.

This feature is all about how the Moto G5 Plus compares to the Redmi Note 4 though, as well as how it stacks up against the Z2 Plus. To ease the confusion and help you work out which smartphone might be right for you, let’s compare these three phones on the basis on the specifications and price.

Read on to find the differences between the Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4 and Z2 Plus.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Display

The Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels resulting in a pixel density of 424 ppi. The Redmi Note 4 by comparison has a larger 5.5-inch display, also with a Full HD resolution meaning there are a few pixels per inch at 401 ppi. The Z2 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 5-inch Full HD display, again with a Full HD resolution but offers a pixel density of 441 ppi.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Hardware

Both the Moto G5 Plus and Redmi Note 4 are powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. This is an octa-core chipset meant for mid-end smartphones. Meanwhile, Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC, Qualcomm’s cutting edge mobile processor.

The Moto G5 Plus is offered in two variants: 3GB RAM + 16GB storage and 4GB RAM + 32GB storage. The internal memory can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 4 is offered in three variants — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage. Again, the internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. The Z2 Plus, on the other hand, either comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage. The Z2 Plus doesn’t offer an expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Camera

The Moto G5 Plus features a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, you’ll find a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. The Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel camera, that uses a Sony CMOS sensor with 1.12 micron pixel size for better low-light performance. It supports PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5-megapixels. Lenovo Z2 features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with electronic image stabilisation.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Software

The Moto G5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Moto Experiences, which includes Moto Display and Moto Actions. Motorola generally offers very little bloatware, meaning you get to experience almost pure Android. The Redmi Note 4 and Z2 Plus, on the other hand, run Android 6.0 Marshmallow baked under the custom UIs.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Battery

The Moto G5 Plus features a 3,000mAh battery, with fast charging support. The company claims the battery should last up to 2 days on a single charge. The Redmi Note 4, on the other hand, gets a large 4,100mAh battery but no fast charging support. The Z2 Plus, meanwhile, sports a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

All three phones support fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE connectivity, 4G LTE with VoLTE voice calling support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The Moto G5 Plus will be dust and splash resistant making the phone splash proof in nature.

Lenovo Z2 Plus boasts a 5.0-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor. Lenovo Z2 Plus boasts a 5.0-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Price

The Moto G5 Plus is offered in two variants – 3GB of RAM and 16GB storage priced at Rs 14,999 and 4GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is exclusively avaikable through Flipkart. The Redmi Note 4 is offered in three variants — 2GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Xiaomi-made phone can be purchased from mi.com/in or from Flipkart. Lenovo Z2 Plus is available in two storage options – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 14,999 and a 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage will set you back by Rs 17,499.

