Moto G5 Plus specifications leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

A new Moto device, claimed to be Moto G5 Plus, was spotted being listed on a Romanian site for sale. The smartphone which looks identical to the leaked Moto X (2017) renders in terms of design, had a price tag of $388 (Rs 26,000 approx). It was said to hit the shelves in March. However, the listing has now been taken down.

According to the listing, the said Moto G5 Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels). It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz with Adreno 506 graphics. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There’s 13MP primary camera with 5MP secondary camera. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a fingerprint sensor as well. Moto G5 Plus is backed by a 3,080 mAh battery.

Moto G5 Plus, unlike Moto’s premium smartphones, lacks magnetic pins for Mods support at the back. It is seen to sport a circular camera lens at the back and Moto branding right beneath it. The home button on the front is capsule-shaped, often seen on Samsung smartphones. The phone supports microUSB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. “This device is clearly marked as a prototype, and all the engineering marks are visible,” says a report in Android Police.

Photos and 3D renders of the Moto X 2017 smartphone earlier leaked in photos and video. Renders reveal a phone that appears to follow the Moto Z design line, if you go by the camera bump. But as Android Authority report points out, the weird square fingerprint scanner on the front has been replaced by a more common ‘pill’ shape. It also looks like this phone has a microUSB port and a 3.5 headphone jack, according to the report.

