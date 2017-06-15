Motorola Moto G5 Plus now also available on Amazon India

Moto G5 Plus was earlier available through Flipkart.com only Moto G5 Plus was earlier available through Flipkart.com only

Motorola Moto G5 Plus is now available through Amazon India as well. Earlier the device was exclusive to rival e-commerce player Flipkart. Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 earlier this year in March.

To remind you, the Moto G5 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage starts at Rs 14,999, and the 4GB RAM with 32GB storage variant comes at Rs 16,999. However, Amazon is only selling the 4GB RAM variant as of now, and there are no discount offers. Last time around, when Motorola first started selling third generation Moto G smartphones on Amazon, there were decent discount offers.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Moto G5 Plus packs a slightly bigger 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 than Moto G5. It also gets the front home button with integrated fingerprint sensor below the display.

Moto G5 Plus has a metal uni-body design with a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625, which is also an octa-core 64-bit processor clocked at 2GHz.

The 4GB RAM variant features 32GB internal storage. It also features the microSD card expansion via a dedicated slot (up to 128GB). Moto G5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel AF, dual-LED flash, and f/1.7 aperture rear camera, which is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, the G5 Plus phone features a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Must Read: Nokia 6 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Lenovo Z2 Plus: Specifications, price comparison

Recently, Nokia also launched a competing mid-range smartphone, Nokia 6 against the Moto G5 Plus. The handset boasts of a metal uni-body design. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Nokia 6 packs 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB). On the camera front, the Nokia 6 has a 16MP one with PDAF rear camera and an 8MP autofocus front selfie camera. Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 14,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd