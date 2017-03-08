Moto G5 Plus India launch on March 15, will be Flipkart exclusive

Moto G5 Plus runs Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions. Moto G5 Plus runs Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions.

Motorola is gearing to launch its Moto G5 Plus smartphone in India on March 15. Now, Flipkart has teased in a tweet the Moto G5 Plus will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform once it is unveiled. “.@Moto_IND A big warm welcome to #MotoG5PlusonFlipkart! The most awaited G is all set to be available exclusively on Flipkart on the 15th,” said Flipkart in a tweet.

Flipkart has a ‘Notify Me’ tab where users can register using their e-mail address to be notified when Moto G5 Plus becomes available on the site. Motorola will broadcast Moto G5 Plus’ launch event on March 15.

Moto G5 Plus along with Moto G5 were launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Moto G5 Plus gets a 5.2-inch FHD display. It runs Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions.

.@Moto_IND A big warm welcome to #MotoG5PlusonFlipkart! The most awaited G is all set to be available exclusively on Flipkart on the 15th. pic.twitter.com/T4abYoD7Oq — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 7, 2017

Moto G5 Plus comes with Google Assistant, a feature previously exclusive to Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB, 3GB or 4GB RAM options depending upon the region and 32GB or 64GB storage space. The devices supports microSD card as well.

Moto G5 Plus sports a 12MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, an aperture of f/1.7 and a dual-LED flash. The smartphone can shoot 4K videos. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Moto G5 has been priced € 199 (Rs 14,584 approx).

