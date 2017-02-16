MWC 2017: Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus photos, full specifications leaked online

Lenovo Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus specifications, press renders have been revealed. Image source: Evan Blass Twitter (@evleaks) Lenovo Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus specifications, press renders have been revealed. Image source: Evan Blass Twitter (@evleaks)

Lenovo Moto G5 series is one of the most expected phones, which will be launched at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Motorola has already sent out invites for an event at MWC on February 26 in Barcelona, where the new Moto G5 series will be unveiled. We’ve seen quite a few leaks around the Moto G5, and now noted tipster Evan Blass has confirmed the full specifications of the upcoming phones.

Blass shared photos and promotional images of the Moto G5 on his Twitter page (@evleaks). It seems the full specifications of the phone were listed online by e-tailer Ktronix, though the listing was later pulled down.

According to Blass’ report on Venture Beat, the Moto G5 won’t sport a 5.5-inch full HD display like the previous phones: instead it will come in a 5-inch full HD version and a 5.2-inch full HD version, which is called the Moto G5 Plus.

The report on Venture Beat confirms the processor for the phones as well: Snapdragon 625 on Moto G5 Plus, and Snapdragon 430 on the smaller Moto G5, and while RAM remains at 2GB RAM, the G5 Plus will have a 64GB storage option. On the camera front, the Moto G5 Plus gets 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, while G5 will sport a 13MP rear camera, adds the report.

The new report by Blass contradicts earlier claims of a 5.5-inch Moto G5 smartphone. However, the latest press renders resemble the recently leaked rear panel of the Moto G5 smartphone. Last week a post on Weibo claimed the Moto G5 Plus will have a Sony IMX362 sensor 12MP camera, with F1.7 aperture, PDAF support.

The rear panel of the phone was leaked on Weibo, and it had a metal finish. The latest pictures also confirm this, and it looks like Motorola is going for a big design change with the Moto G5 series.

Tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE had earlier tweeted claiming the Moto G5 will be in stores shortly after the MWC launch. He had also put out the leaked pricing for the upcoming phones.

According to his tweets, Moto G5 will launch at 189 Euro (Rs 13,500 approx) for the 2GB RAM+16GB version, while the 3GB RAM version will be price 209 Euro (Rs 14,800 approx). But the latest report hints, Motorola is sticking with only 2GB RAM on both phones.

Moto G smartphones have typically done well in India in the past. The Moto G4 Plus in particular stood out for its 16MP camera in the under Rs 15,000 price segment. We’ll have to wait and see how soon the Moto G5 is launched in India and at what price.

