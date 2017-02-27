Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: What’s the difference?

Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Which should you choose? Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Which should you choose?

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, after months of anticipation. The two new phones, successors to last year’s G4 and G4 Plus, are keeping up the promise of being affordable yet stylish. Both smartphones pack Full HD displays, fingerprint scanners, large batteries, and Android Nougat.

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus are nearly identical looking. Here, we break down the differences between the two smartphones.

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Design

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus share the same design language. Both offer the metal build and come along with the signature “M” logo below the Moto Z-like large circular camera on the rear. The G5 Plus has a slightly protruding camera bump, while the G5 doesn’t. The headphone jack on the G5 is on the top, while on the G5 Plus, the traditional 3.5mm jack is on the bottom.

The G5 measures 144.3x73x9.5mm and weighs 144 grammes, while the G5 Plus measures 150.2x74x7.7mm and weighs 155 grammes. Out of the two, the G5 Plus is a bit on a heavier side; it’s slightly larger too. Unlike the Moto G4 and G4 Plus, both smartphones have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.

Also read: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 at MWC: Specifications, price and features to note

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Display

The Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch display, while the Moto G5 Plus has a slightly large 5.2-inch display. Both displays offer a Full HD (1080p) resolution. On paper, the smaller G5 will have a sharper screen (440ppi), compared to the G5 Plus (423ppi). Both smartphones use an IPS LCD display, like the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus.

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Camera

The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus came with impressive cameras, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus should follow the trend. The Moto G5 features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.1µm pixels, an aperture of f/2.0 and a LED flash. The phone also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, has a 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, an aperture of f/1.4 and a dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 Plus can shoot 4K videos, while the G5 is restricted to 1080p.

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Hardware

The Moto G5 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, the Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, has a slightly fast Snapdragon 625 processor. The Moto G5 will be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM options, whereas the Moto G5 Plus will come in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM models, depending upon the region. The G5 comes with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, whereas the G5 Plus has 32GB/64GB of internal memory. Like their predecessors, the two devices have microSD card support (up to 128GB). The Moto G5 has a 2,800mAh battery, while the G5 Plus comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Software

Both phones run Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions. Motorola-made phones hardly get pre-loaded bloatware, so expect the Moto G5 and G5 Plus to get stock-like Android experience. Both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus will get Google Assistant, which was earlier reserved for Pixel smartphones.

Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: Price and availability

The Moto G5 will start at EUR 199 (or Rs. 14,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the Moto G5 Plus will be priced at $229 (or Rs. 15,300) for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and EUR 279 (or Rs. 19,700) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The price of the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Moto G5 Plus has not been announced. The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are expected to hit the Indian market soon, sometime in March. Motorola will likely to share more details closer to the launch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd