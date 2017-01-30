Now Moto G5 full specifications leaked ahead of MWC 2017

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 at MWC 2017. (Photo credit of Moto G5 Plus: Roland Quandt @rquandt from Twitter) Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 at MWC 2017. (Photo credit of Moto G5 Plus: Roland Quandt @rquandt from Twitter)

Lenovo Motorola is expected to announce Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 smartphones at MWC 2017. Now the alleged specifications sheet of Moto G5 has been leaked, revealing the full details about the device. Brazilian tech site Technoblog found a model name “Moto G5 XT1672” listed in the data base of a major retailer. Lenovo has already sent out invites for an upcoming Motorola launch at MWC 2017.

While the G5 Plus will likely to come with a 5.5-inch FHD display and a Snapdragon 625 processor, the Moto G5 XT1672 is said to be less powerful in terms of hardware. Apparently, it will flaunt a 5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display and a Snapdragon 430 processor.

The handset is also said to feature 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support, and a 2800mAh battery inside. On the camera front, the upcoming phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Motorola Moto G4 was released last year and it came with a a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 617 processor, 2GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. It was launched at a price of Rs 12,499 in the Indian market.

Earlier last week, full renders of the Moto G5 Plus and G5 have been leaked by a “case maker”. Ronald Quandt of Winfuture.de has posted three images of the G5 on Twitter with three case options: flip cover, a screen protector and full surround jacket. The case renders hint that both smartphones will have the camera sensors at the back.

Lenovo is hosting a pre-MWC event on February 26, where it will likely to launch the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5. Mobile World Congress, which is the biggest trade show for smartphones, will be held on February 27 to March 3.

