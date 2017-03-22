Moto G5 in Blue Sapphire colour variant leaked

Moto G5 was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) along side Moto G5 Plus in February. The smartphones come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. (Source: Roland Quandt/Twitter) Moto G5 was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) along side Moto G5 Plus in February. The smartphones come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. (Source: Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Moto G5 smartphone in Blue Sapphire colour variant is coming soon. Tipster Roland Quandt posted official rendered images of the Moto G5 in the new colour option on Twitter. He put out several images revealing front, back and side panel of the device. “Here’s the #MotoG5 Blue Sapphire in official pics,” Quandt said in a tweet.

Moto G5 was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) along side Moto G5 Plus in February. The smartphones come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. Now, Motorola is planning to give Moto G5 users a new colour option, which could well be a limited-edition variant. Pricing and availability details have no been made official yet.

As for specifications, Moto G5 features a 5-inch FHD display, has a Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Moto G5 features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. Moto G5 has a 2,800mAh battery and home button doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

Here’s the #MotoG5 Blue Sapphire in official pics pic.twitter.com/V8EmhV0rhD — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 21, 2017

In comparison, Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch FHD display and runs Android Nougat. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32Gb storage. The smartphone has microSD card support as well. It features a 12MP rear camera with dual-LED flash. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the home button.

In our review, we said at Rs 16,999, there’s little that the Moto G5 Plus gets wrong. Moto G5 Plus is a solid option for anyone who is looking for an all you do good performer that is excellent value for money.

