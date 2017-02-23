Moto G5, G5 Plus images leaked ahead of launch, confirm a metal unibody design

ipster Evan Blass has tweeted out a new leaked render of the G5 Plus with the caption – Moto G5 Plus for Verizon – suggesting the smartphone might be headed to Verizon first for sale. (Source: Evan Blass) ipster Evan Blass has tweeted out a new leaked render of the G5 Plus with the caption – Moto G5 Plus for Verizon – suggesting the smartphone might be headed to Verizon first for sale. (Source: Evan Blass)

Lenovo’s Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones have been leaked in new images ahead of launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Tipster Evan Blass has tweeted out a new leaked render of the G5 Plus with the caption – Moto G5 Plus for Verizon – suggesting the smartphone might be headed to Verizon first for sale. The rendered image confirms a metal unibody design and presence of a circular camera lens at the back cover. The familiar Moto branding is right below the camera lens, while volume rocker keys and power button can be seen on the right panel.

In a separate leak, Major Droid has put out live images of Moto G5, which can be seen sporting a design similar to the G5 Plus. There’s a capsule-sized home button on the front. The images confirm the smartphone will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat. The site claims to have received exclusive information that the G5 will sport a metal unibody design, a fingerprint sensor on the front and have virtual buttons.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In terms of specifications, Moto G5 will feature a 5.2 inch full HD display, and run Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Moto G5 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. The G5 Plus is said to sport the same biometric sensor touchpad as seen on the OnePlus 3.

Motorola has already sent out invites for an event at MWC on February 26, where the new Moto G5 series will be unveiled. Blass earlier shared the full specifications of the upcoming phones. Blass shared photos and promotional images of the Moto G5 on his Twitter page.

Moto G5 Plus for Verizon. pic.twitter.com/XfmzLMc8zn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

According to Blass’ report on Venture Beat, the Moto G5 won’t sport a 5.5-inch full HD display like the previous phones: instead it will come in a 5-inch full HD version and a 5.2-inch full HD version, which is called the Moto G5 Plus. However, Blass’s information conflicts Major Droid’s report that claims Moto G5 will have a 5.2-inch display.

According to Blass’ report Moto G5 Plus will run Snapdragon 625, while the smaller Moto G5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor. On the camera front, the Moto G5 Plus gets 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, while G5 will sport a 13MP rear camera, adds the report.

Tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE had earlier tweeted claiming the Moto G5 will be in stores shortly after the MWC launch. He had also put out the leaked pricing for the upcoming phones. According to his tweets, Moto G5 will launch at 189 Euro (Rs 13,500 approx) for the 2GB RAM+16GB version, while the 3GB RAM version will be price 209 Euro (Rs 14,800 approx). But the latest report hints, Motorola is sticking with only 2GB RAM on both phones.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd