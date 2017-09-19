Moto G4 Plus will get Android 8.0 Oreo update, confirms company

Motorola Moto G4 Plus will be getting an update to Android 8.0 Oreo after all. Motorola Moto G4 Plus will be getting an update to Android 8.0 Oreo after all.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G4 Plus will get an update to Android 8.0 Oreo. The news comes immediately after the company received criticism for not including the Moto G4 Plus in the list of smartphones confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo.

Last week, Motorola announced twelve phones that will be getting the Oreo mobile OS update, including the Moto Z2 Play and Moto G5 Plus. However, the Moto G4 Plus was not included in the list of phones to get the Oreo update. Just to recall, Motorola initially promised the G4 Plus will be getting the latest software update.

Now, Motorola has released a statement putting an end to the whole issue. In a blog post, the company says: “Since the time of posting this, we have learned of some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus”.

“It’s our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, so it wasn’t originally planned for Android O. But it’s important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit into our schedule, we’ll update our software upgrade page when we have more info”.

The company has clarified that the omission of Android O was a mistake. It’s good to see that one of its popular smartphones, the Moto G4 Plus, is getting the Oreo OS update. Unfortunately, there’s no information if the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Play will be getting the latest software update.

