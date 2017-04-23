Moto G4 Play to get Android Nougat in June: Report

The G4 Play is a lower-cost option to the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4. The G4 Play is a lower-cost option to the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4.

Moto G4 Play users can look forward to receiving Android Nougat update in June. According to a report by Android Authority, a Lenovo spokesperson has confirmed that ‘Consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June”.

Moto G4 Play is the least expensive smartphone in the Moto G4 lineup and is currently priced around Rs. 7,999 via Amazon India. The other two smartphones in the G-series – the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4, received Android Nougat in December last year.

The G4 Play is a lower-cost option to the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4. It comes with a 5-inch (720p) HD display and has a Snapdragon 410 SoC and an Adreno 306 GPU. There’s also 2GB RAM and 16GB storage storage that’s expandable via a microSD card. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash.

Also read: Moto Z2 Play leaked in press render; shows redesigned home button

Connectivity options include support for 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, a microUSB port and LTE modem. The G4 Play gets a 2800 mAh battery and has a removable plastic back cover for accessing the microSD and SIM slots.

Android Nougat brings new features including improved battery life, new security features, expanded emoji, quick settings controls that can be easily accessed to change settings, virtual reality compatibility and the ability to run two apps side-by-side.

In a related news, Lenovo-owned Motorola is planning to launch a number of smartphones including the Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto X (2017), Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. All these smartphones are expected to go official in the first week of June.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 3:26 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd