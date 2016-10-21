Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus to start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Moto has earlier announced that 15 phones in its lineup will be getting the Android Nougat update Moto has earlier announced that 15 phones in its lineup will be getting the Android Nougat update

Lenovo has finally announced that the Moto G4 and G4 Plus smartphones will now start receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Motorola had earlier this month announced that it will start rolling out the Nougat update for devices starting in the fourth quarter of 2016, and that 15 devices will be receiving the update.

Motorola had also announced the Android Nougat for its recently launched Moto Z series, but it appears that the update for that might still be in the works.

“We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus by Motorola. This update brings Android 7.0 Nougat to your phone along with other improvements,” Motorola said on its Indian Customer Help page.

Some of the new features that Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus users updating to Android Nougat include a new multitasking feature, improved data saver, improved battery features and more efficient notification controls. Here are some other changes that will come with the new update:

1. Quick switch between apps – Double tapping on the overview/ recent apps button will allow users to switch between two most recently used apps

2. Multi-window view – This will allow two apps to run side by side. Now you will be able to text a friend while watching a video side by side on your screen.

3. Work Mode – This new feature allows users to turn off the phone’s work apps when not at your work, making for a balanced work-life balance.

Read – Google Pixel, Pixel XL: Exclusive Android Nougat features other phones will not get

Other Motorola phones that will be receiving the Nougat update are: Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid and Nexus 6.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd