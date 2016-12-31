Moto G4, G4 Plus users in India start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Motorola recommends installing the update the update when the battery in your smartphone is at least 50% and you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network. Motorola recommends installing the update the update when the battery in your smartphone is at least 50% and you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 update for Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus users in India. The update comes with November Android Security Patch and brings about several changes to performance, notifications, usability etc. The company had earlier announced the Android 7.0 upgrade for Moto Z users in India. It was rolled out for Moto Z and Moto Z Force users in the US as well.

Motorola recommends installing the update the update when the battery level in your smartphone is at least 50 per cent and you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network. Moto G4 and G4 Plus users should receive a notification for the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Click on ‘Yes, I’m in’ to download the Nougat update. Next, you’ll be prompted to install the update. Click on ‘Install now’ and Android 7.0 Nougat will be installed to your smartphone.

To check for the update manually, go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Now, check for any new update and install it.

Motorola had promised in October that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for its smartphones by the end of this year. Motorola started rolling out Android Nougat update for its Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones globally in October. Now, the upgrade has made its way to India.

Here’s a quick looks at some other changes that will come with the new update:

1. Quick switch between apps – Double tapping on the overview/ recent apps button will allow users to switch between two most recently used apps.

2. Multi-window view – This will allow two apps to run side by side. Now you will be able to text a friend while watching a video side by side on your screen.

3. Work Mode – This new feature allows users to turn off the phone’s work apps when not at your work, making for a balanced work-life balance.

Other Motorola phones that will be receiving the Nougat update are: Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid and Nexus 6.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd