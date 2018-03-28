Moto Fest sale on Amazon, Flipkart: Discounts on Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto Z2 Play, etc

Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5s Plus, Moto Z2 Play and Moto X4 will be available with special deals on Amazon, Flipkart and Moto Hubs. Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5s Plus, Moto Z2 Play and Moto X4 will be available with special deals on Amazon, Flipkart and Moto Hubs.

Motorola has announced the ‘Moto Fest’ sale, during which smartphones including Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5s Plus, Moto Z2 Play and Moto X4 will be available with special deals on Amazon, Flipkart, retail stores as well as Moto Hubs across the country. The offer will be valid till March 29. Additionally, users can avail no cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit. Moto E4 Plus gets Rs 500 off, while Moto G5s Plus will be available at a discount of Rs 4,000.

Moto E4 Plus will be available through Moto Hub and Flipkart. Moto G5s Plus can be bought on Amazon in addition to Amazon. Motorola’s latest Moto X4 smartphone will be available with Rs 3,000 off on exchange on Flipkart. Meanwhile, Moto Z2 Play gets Rs 6,000 off and is up for grabs at Rs 21,999 on the e-commerce site.

Moto X4 at a price of Rs 20,999

Moto X4 is a 4G VoLTE phone and it ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto X4 was launched in India in November 2017. It can be bought at Rs 20,999. The phone has dual rear camera along with a metal and glass design. In terms of specifications, Moto X4 comes with the Snapdragon 630 processor, 12MP primary camera+8MP secondary wide-angle sensor at the back, 16MP front shooter and a 3,000mAh battery. The back camera supports ‘bokeh’ mode as well. It is IP68 water and dust resistant. The 4G VoLTE phone ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto E4 Plus at a price of Rs 9,499

Moto E4 Plus will be available at Rs 9,499 during the sale. Moto E4 Plus made its way into India in July last year. The highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. The 4G-enabled device sports a metal unibody design and includes fingerprint scanner as well. The phone gets a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Moto E4 Plus smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto Z2 Play at a price of Rs 21,999

Moto Z2 Play is available at Rs 21,999, down from the Rs 27,999 price-tag. The premium smartphone gets 16 magnetic pins at the back to support Mods, which is also the USP of the device. Other features include a 5.9-inch display, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. Moto Z2 Play makes for a good option for people who like to invest in Moto Mods.

Moto G5s Plus at a price of Rs 12,999

Moto G5s Plus will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999, instead of Rs 16,999. Moto G5s Plus sports an all-metal unibody design and gets dual 13MP sensors (Monochrome+RGB) at the back. It is capable of taking ‘bokeh’ style photos. The front camera is 8MP and with LED flash. Moto G5s Plus 5.5-inch screen with full HD display resolution display. Moto G5s Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The phone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery.

