Moto E5 Plus hands-on images leaked on Weibo, reveal 18:9 display: Report

Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 are supposed to the budget smartphones in the upcoming Motorola lineup for 2018. Now leaked hands-on images of the Moto E5 Plus have been shared on China's Weibo platform.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 10:08 am
Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Plus images, Moto E5 Plus leaked, Moto E5 Plus price in India, Moto E5 Plus specifications, Moto E5 Plus features, Moto E5 Plus vs Moto E5 Moto E5 Plus images leaked on Weibo: Reveal 18:9 aspect ratio display. (Image source: Weibo)

Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 are supposed to the budget smartphones in the upcoming Motorola lineup for 2018. Now, leaked hands-on images of the Moto E5 Plus have been shared on China’s Weibo platform. Motorola’s 2018 budget line up is expected to include three phones in the Moto G series: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The Moto E5 will come in a regular and Plus variant, though some reports have also hinted at a Moto E5 Play variant as well.

According to GSMArena, Moto E5 will sport the new 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 5.8-inch display with HD+ resolution, which will be 1440 x 720 pixels. The fingerprint scanner will be at the back and based on the leaked images, it will have a glossy back. The images also indicate a dual rear camera on the Moto E5 series, and if this does happen, it will be the first time that Motorola introduces such a feature on its budget phone. However, there’s a chance the company will stick with the single rear camera on the Moto E5 series, and limit dual-rear camera to the Moto G6 phones.

Earlier, the Motorola smartphones were spotted on US FCC certification website and the model number for Moto E5 is XT1922-4, while the Moto E5 Plus variant will have XT1922-5 as model number. The Moto E5 Plus is expected to sport a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Last year’s Moto E4 Plus had a 5000 mAh battery.

According to earlier leaks, the regular Moto E5 will have a 16:9 aspect ratio display, though the home button will disappear from the bigger Moto E5 Plus variant given the taller 18:9 aspect. Moto E5 is expected to be priced between $120-$150.  Interestingly a Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play variant recently got certification in Indonesia with the model number XT1924-3 and  XT1944-6 respectively. This has also sparked speculaton that the Moto E5 series could launch in Asia first.

