Moto E5 Plus hands-on images leaked on Weibo, reveal 18:9 display: Report

Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 are supposed to the budget smartphones in the upcoming Motorola lineup for 2018. Now, leaked hands-on images of the Moto E5 Plus have been shared on China’s Weibo platform. Motorola’s 2018 budget line up is expected to include three phones in the Moto G series: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The Moto E5 will come in a regular and Plus variant, though some reports have also hinted at a Moto E5 Play variant as well.

According to GSMArena, Moto E5 will sport the new 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 5.8-inch display with HD+ resolution, which will be 1440 x 720 pixels. The fingerprint scanner will be at the back and based on the leaked images, it will have a glossy back. The images also indicate a dual rear camera on the Moto E5 series, and if this does happen, it will be the first time that Motorola introduces such a feature on its budget phone. However, there’s a chance the company will stick with the single rear camera on the Moto E5 series, and limit dual-rear camera to the Moto G6 phones.

Earlier, the Motorola smartphones were spotted on US FCC certification website and the model number for Moto E5 is XT1922-4, while the Moto E5 Plus variant will have XT1922-5 as model number. The Moto E5 Plus is expected to sport a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Last year’s Moto E4 Plus had a 5000 mAh battery.

According to earlier leaks, the regular Moto E5 will have a 16:9 aspect ratio display, though the home button will disappear from the bigger Moto E5 Plus variant given the taller 18:9 aspect. Moto E5 is expected to be priced between $120-$150. Interestingly a Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play variant recently got certification in Indonesia with the model number XT1924-3 and XT1944-6 respectively. This has also sparked speculaton that the Moto E5 series could launch in Asia first.

