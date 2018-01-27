Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus spotted on FCC, could pack 4,000mAh battery

Moto E5 could launch alongside Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. (Source: MySmartPrice) Moto E5 could launch alongside Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. (Source: MySmartPrice)

Two new upcoming Motorola smartphones have been spotted on FCC with model numbers XT1922-4 and XT1922-5. Though the devices are said to be Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus, there’s no official confirmation. The model numbers could also be that of Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play smartphones. The listing doesn’t seem to reveal much information about the new Moto E5 series, except that one of the phones will pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The successor to the company’s entry-level Moto E4 – the Moto E5 – was previously leaked in an image by MySmartPrice. Moto E5 could launch on April 3, a few months ahead of Moto E4, which was unveiled in June 2017. While Moto E5 is said to sport the same metal unibody design that we saw on its predecessor, the company could get rid of the home button in the new phone. The home button will be replaced by Motorola branding and the phone will use on-screen buttons for navigation.

Moto E5 will stick with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio display and sport a circular fingerprint sensor, placed right below rear camera unit. The smartphone will feature a protruding camera unit with LED flash, just like the Moto E4 and the front shooter gets flash as well. Volume rocker keys along with power button will be present on the right side. Moto E5 is expected to use a microUSB port and not a USB Type-C slot for charging.

Moto E5 could come with the same specifications as the Moto E4, and the phone could launch alongside Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. Do note that the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no confirmation at this point of time. Moto E5 It is expected to be priced between $120-$150 (Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 approx).

