Moto E5 leaked image reveals rear-facing fingerprint sensor, absence of home button

Moto E5 has been leaked in a new image, by MySmartPrice. Going by the image, the Moto E5 could feature the same metal unibody design that we saw on its predecessor Moto E4, except for one major difference. The home button will be replaced by Motorola branding and the phone will use on-screen buttons for navigation. Though the company will get rid of the home button, Moto E5 will stick with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio display. Moto G5 will sport a circular fingerprint sensor, placed right below rear camera unit.

Moto E5 will sport a large protruding camera unit with LED flash, just like the Moto E4. The front camera gets flash as well. Volume rocker keys along with power button will be present on the right side. According to the report, Moto E5 will use a microUSB port, instead of a USB Type-C slot, which has become common across smartphones these days.

Moto E5 is said to launch on April 3, a few months earlier than Moto E4, which was unveiled in June 2017. The entry-level smartphone could be launched alongside Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. It is expected to be priced $120-$150 (Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 approx).

Moto E5 could come with the same specifications as the Moto E4, though there’s no official confirmation at this point. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is said to have a 5-inch screen and it will be powered by MediaTek chipset. Motorola could announce a dual-SIM card slot variant for the Indian market, according to the report. Connectivity options on the Moto E5 include, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

