Moto E4 with Android 7.1 Nougat goes on sale in India for Rs 8999: Report

Lenovo-owned Motorola is yet to launch its Moto E4 in India, but the phone has already been made available through an offline retailer. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has uploaded an unboxing video of the Moto E4, revealing the phone’s specifications and retail price. Evidently, Moto E4 Plus is priced at Rs 8,999. Although Motorola has not made any formal announcement, the phone can be purchased through offline channels.

Moto E4 was announced last month alongside the Moto E4 Plus. Moto E4 sports a 5-inch HD (720p) display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6747 processor and 2GB RAM. The phone offers 16GB of native storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. On the image optics front, it comes with an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone holds in a 2,800mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Not just Moto E4, the company also plans to bring the Moto E4 Plus to India. In fact Motorola has already started to tease the smartphone on its social media channels. The company has recently uploaded a video on its YouTube channel to confirm the launch of the E4 Plus. Spec-wise, Moto E4 Plus boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and has a bigger 5.5-inch HD display. The device is powered by a MediaTek 6737 processor, coupled 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. Like the Moto E4, it will also support a microSD card for memory expansion. There’s also a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

Both phones look and feel like the company’s recently released devices including the Moto G5 Plus and Moto C. Internationally, Moto E4 Plus is priced at $179.99 (or approx Rs 11,675), whereas the Moto E4 at $129.99 (or approx Rs 8418).

