Moto E4 with 2GB RAM, Android Nougat shows up on Geekbench

Motorola is working on two new smartphones – the Moto E4 and E4 Plus.

With the Moto E4 widely expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days, rumours and leaks are on the rise for Motorola’s next smartphone. While we’ve already seen alleged leaks about the Moto E4, the Geekbench listing suggests we’re going to see an entry-level device from Motorola.

The listing did provide some details on the upcoming smartphone, namely the fact that it carried a MediaTek MT6737 processor and 2GB RAM under the hood. In addition, the smartphone appears to be running Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. These specifications point to a low-end phone. The Moto E4 scored 551 points during the single-core test and 1541 during the multi-core one.

Apart from seemingly confirming the existence of the Moto E4, there’s isn’t much detail beyond the CPU, RAM and Android version. We’re expecting the Moto E4 to sport a 5-inch display, with either HD or FWVGA resolution. It will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and a 2800mAh batteryt. It’s also expected to run Google’s latest version of Android – Nougat. On the camera front, it will have a 5-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel shooter on the front.

In addition, Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto E4 Plus which will be a slightly enhanced in terms of the hardware. The phone might pack a 720p HD display, MediaTek chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Moto E4 and E4 Plus aren’t the only phones Motorola is working on. It’s predicted that the company might reveal as many as seven new smartphones including the Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X (2017), Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. All these phones are expected to be unveiled sometime in June of this year.

