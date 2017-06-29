Moto E4 to launch in India soon, pricing and availability leaked online

Moto E4 is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Moto E4 is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Motorola has been teasing Moto E4 Plus India launch for quite some time. Now it looks like Moto E4 will make its way into India soon as well. According to a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom (which was later taken down), Moto E4 is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs 8,500. The Lenovo-owned company recently unveiled Moto C and Moto C Plus in India. While Moto C is offline exclusive, Moto C Plus is only available on Flipkart. Motorola is said to adopt the same strategy for Moto E4 and E4 Plus as well, where Moto E4 will be available offline and the latter online.

Moto E4 along with Moto E4 Plus were launched globally earlier this month. Moto E4 gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Moto E4 is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Moto E4 is backed by a 2,800 mAh battery. The rear camera is 8MP auto-focus, while the front camera is 5MP.

In comparison, Moto E4 features a bigger 5.5-inch HD display. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. There’s a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front facing camera. Moto E4 Plus packs a 5,000mAh battery. Rest of the specifications are same as Moto E4.

Both the smartphones sport a design similar to Moto G5 series. The home button in Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus double up as fingerprint scanner. Moto E4 Plus starts at $179.99, while Moto E4 is priced at $129.99 in the US.

Meanwhile, Motorola has put out a series of tweets and videos teasing the launch of Moto E4 Plus in India.“A dead phone 📴 is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don’t feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next? #StayTuned,” Moto India said in one of the tweets. The company has launched a contest on Twitter as well, which gives 1 lucky winner a chance to win the upcoming smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd