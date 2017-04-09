Moto E4 Plus with 5000mAh battery passes through the FCC

Moto E4 Plus is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, making it the largest ever for a Motorola smartphone. Moto E4 Plus is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, making it the largest ever for a Motorola smartphone.

Lenovo-owned Motorola will soon update its E-series with the release of a new smartphone. The device will be allegedly called the Moto E4 Plus. Apparently, the phone has been passed through the Federal Communications Commission, which certified a Motorola device with the model number XT1773.

This particular device that passed through the FCC packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery capacity, making it the largest ever for a Motorola smartphone. The FCC filing shows the Moto E4 Plus will include 4G LTE connectivity, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11-n support, Bluetooth Low Energy (v4.2), and NFC. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Evidently, Motorola is also preparing to release the Moto E4 smartphone. The device (XT1762) was certified earlier this week by the FCC. According to PhoneArena, the upcoming phone will feature a 2,800mAh battery, 16GB internal storage, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Dual-SIM support. Both smartphones are expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will replace the Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power, which were released in September last year. With the upcoming E series now passing through the FCC we are certainly hoping to see these devices in the market in the coming months to come. Other than the updated E lineup, Motorola is working on the successors to the Moto Z and X series. As we said, there’s little to verify this information at the moment, but with Lenovo World 2017 the likely launch bad for all these devices, we expect to see a lot more speculation in the coming weeks.

