Moto E4 Plus to launch in India today, how to watch live stream, timings and more

Moto E4 Plus live stream, how to watch, timings, launch in India and everything to note. Moto E4 Plus live stream, how to watch, timings, launch in India and everything to note.

Moto E4 Pus launches in India today, and the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 12,000. This is a budget pricing smartphone from Motorola, but the focus is on the battery. Moto E4 Plus launch will have a live stream as well, and those who are interested can go to YouTube and watch the event on the Motorola India YouTube page.

Moto E4 Plus Live stream, timings

Moto E4 Plus live stream will start at 12 pm in the afternoon, and this is being broadcast live on the company’s YouTube page. Moto E4 Plus will go on sale on Flipkart, and the live webcast is also being highlighted on the e-commerce platform. Moto E4 Plus is the battery heavy smartphone from Motorola, sporting a big 5000 mAh battery that is promising two days of battery life.

Moto E4 Plus competition, specifications

Given the expected budget pricing, Motorola’s Moto E4 Plus will directly be aimed at Xiaomi and its Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4 smartphones. The two phones have been dominating the budget segment in India, and this also explains why Moto C, Moto C Plus phones were launched by the company at a more affordable pricing in India. Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 both sport 4100 mAh batteries, which can easily last a day. Moto E4 Plus wants to offer much more than that, and is claiming two days of battery life.

Specifications of the Moto E4 Plus are as follows: 5.5-inch HD resolution display (720 p), 267 ppi with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone runs a quad-core 1.4 GHz , Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, 2GB RAM+ 16GB or 32GB storage, which is expandable. The phone comes with a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera has a single LED flash, and comes with 1080p, 720p (30fps) video recording.

Dimensions of Moto E4 Plus are 155 x 77.5 x 9.55mm and the phone weighs 181g. It has a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 10W rapid charger from Motorola. There’s also a water-repellent coating.

Beautification mode, the phone supports Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n and has a two-in-one speaker at 84dB along with dual microphones. There is no NFC on board. Sensors on the list are Accelerometer

Proximity, Ambient light, Magnetometer (e-compass) and Fingerprint reader. Moto E4 Plus comes in two colours, which are Iron Gray and Fine Gold. Moto E4 Plus runs Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd