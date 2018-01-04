Moto E4 Plus now available on Amazon India: Price, specifications, features

The highlight of Moto E4 Plus is its huge 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of usage. The highlight of Moto E4 Plus is its huge 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of usage.

Motorola has announced the availability of Moto E4 Plus smartphone on Amazon India. The phone will go on sale starting January 4 in two colour options – Iron Gray and Fine Gold. Moto E4 Plus was launched in India in July 2017 as Flipkart exclusive. It can also be bought from Moto Hub stores across the country. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999.

The highlight of Moto E4 Plus is its huge 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of usage. Moto E4 Plus sports a metal unibody design, and antenna bands run on top and bottom of the rear of the device. The home button in Moto E4 Plus includes the fingerprint scanner. The 4G-enabled smartphone runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Moto E4 Plus gets a 5.5-inch HD display with resolution of 1080 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto E4 Plus doesn’t come with a water-repellent coating in India, unlike the international variant. It supports Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. Sensors on Moto E4 Plus include: Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Magnetometer (e-compass) and Fingerprint reader.

Moto E4 Plus competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Micromax Canvas Infinity, and more. In the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, Moto E4 Plus stands out for its big 5.5-inch display, huge battery, and stock Android experience. Do note that the 5000 mAh battery is also what makes this smartphone so bulky. Moto E4 Plus measures 155 x 77.5 x 9.55 mm, and it weighs 181 grams.

