Moto E4 Plus launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, and features

Moto E4 Plus will launch in India today, and the highlight of this new Moto E4 Plus smartphone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. The company has already said Moto E4 Plus will be Flipkart exclusive in India. It will be available via open sale. The smartphone will be unveiled at 12 noon today.

Moto E4 Plus price in India, specifications

Moto E4 Plus was launched along side Moto E4 globally last month. Moto E4 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, and this phone has a 2,800 mAh battery. However, the Plus version of the smartphone is all about the battery. Moto E4 Plus is priced at $179.99 in the US, which comes to around Rs 11,600. We’ll have to wait and see how Motorola prices Moto E4 Plus in India, though if it comes with a Rs 12,000 price tag, this phone could post significant competition for rivals like Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4.

Moto E4 Plus features a design similar to Moto G5 series smartphones. Motorola has now made the Moto C, Moto C Plus as the budget smartphone series in India. Moto E4 Plus sports a metal unibody design, and antenna bands run on top and bottom of the rear of the device. The home button in Moto E4 Plus includes the fingerprint scanner.

Moto E4 Plus gets a 5.5-inch HD display with resolution of 1080 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 2GB RAM coupled with either 16GB or 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus comes with a water-repellent coating that protects the smartphone against splashes, etc. Moto E4 Plus supports Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. Sensors on Moto E4 Plus include: Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Magnetometer (e-compass) and Fingerprint reader. This is a 4G-enabled device.

