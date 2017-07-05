Moto E4 Plus with 5000 mAh battery to launch on July 12 in India

Moto E4 Plus launch in India: Moto E4 with 5000 mAh battery, which is the latest smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola, will launch in India on July 12. Moto E4 Plus launch in India: Moto E4 with 5000 mAh battery, which is the latest smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola, will launch in India on July 12.

Moto E4 Plus with 5000 mAh battery, which is the latest smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola, will launch in India on July 12. Motorola has sent out media invites for the launch of the upcoming Moto E4 Plus smartphone. Motorola India had put out teasers for the Moto E4 Plus earlier on, and the phone was launched along with the Moto E4 globally last month.

Moto E4 Plus sports a design like the Moto G5 series, and the home button has a fingerprint scanner embedded in it. In terms of specifications, Moto E4 Plus has a 5.5-inch HD resolution display (1080 x 720 pixels), and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, which is a quad-core one and clocked at 1.4 GHz. Moto E4 Plus has 2GB RAM and comes in two storage options: 16GB/32GB The rear camera is 13MP and there’s a 5MP front camera on the Moto E4 Plus.

Motorola’s India Twitter handle also put out teasers announcing the Moto E4 Plus launch. One of the Moto India tweets reads, “A dead phone is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don’t feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next? #StayTuned.” Given Moto E4 Plus sports a 5000 mAh battery, which means this phone will end up challenging Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, which has 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Moto E4 is currently available in India at a price of Rs 8,999, and this phone comes with 5-inch HD (720p) display, 2GB RAM and runs the MediaTek MT6747 processor coupled with 16GB storage. The camera is 8MP on the back and 5MP on the front, but the battery is much smaller at 2,800mAh. This phone also runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Motorola is also hosting a #Powerless contest on Twitter, where one winner has a chance to win the Moto E4 Plus smartphone. Moto E series used to be the entry level one, but has since been replaced by Moto C, Moto C Plus. Moto C Plus has a 4,000mAh removable battery on board.

