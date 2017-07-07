Moto E4 Plus will be Flipkart exclusive, India launch on July 12 at 12 noon

Moto E4 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone, and the official India launch date is July 12. Moto E4 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone, and the official India launch date is July 12.

Moto India, the official Twitter handle for Motorola India, confirmed this exclusive partnership with Flipkart for the upcoming Moto E4 Plus. Moto E4 Plus will be unveiled at 12 noon, and Flipkart already has a dedicated landing page up for the smartphone's launch. Flipkart is not asking users to pre-register for the Moto E4 Plus, so its safe to assume this will be an open sale.

Moto E4 Plus expected price in India

Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which is the highlight of this smartphone. This battery is supposed to last two days. The smaller Moto E4 is currently priced at Rs 8,999 in India, and this phone has a 2800 mAh battery. Moto E4 Plus has a price of $179.99, which comes to around Rs 11,600 plus. We’ll have to see how Motorola prices this in India, and if the phone costs under Rs 12,000 that could make for a competitive pricing. The Moto C Plus with a 4000 mAh battery was launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999.

Moto E4 Plus full specifications

On the design front, Moto E4 Plus looks similar to the Moto G5 smartphones with the slightly curved back, and the phone has a round rear camera unit, which is very prominent. Moto E4 Plus has antenna bands running on top and bottom of the rear of the device, and this phone sports a metal unibody design. The front home button has the fingerprint scanner embedded inside it.

Other specifications of the Moto E4 Plus are: 5.5-inch HD resolution display (1080 x 720 pixels), Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM coupled with two storage options 16GB or 32GB. Motorola could launch both versions, but likely at different prices. The camera on the back is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP. The highlight is the 5000 mAh battery, and the Moto E4 Plus runs Android Nougat 7.1.1. Motorola is using a micro-USB port for charging this, but the box will include a 10W rapid charger from Moto.

A massive 5000mAh battery requires an electrifying partnership!#MotoE4Plus on @Flipkart

Unveiling on 12/07 at 12 pmhttp://t.co/b7hNAgnk0P pic.twitter.com/YTnmGStgJl — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 5, 2017

Motorola Moto E4 Plus also comes with a water-repellent coating to protect your smartphone against splashes, etc, though this isn’t a full blown water-resistance feature. Other features of the Moto E4 Plus include Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n and it has the following sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Magnetometer (e-compass) and Fingerprint reader. This will be a 4G enabled smartphone when it launches in India.

