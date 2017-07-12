Moto E4 Plus first impressions: Big battery is the focus here

Moto E4 Plus first impressions: Moto E4 Plus gets a bigger 5.5-inch display, but this is still at HD resolution. The full HD resolution remains exclusive to the Moto G5 series for now. Moto E4 Plus first impressions: Moto E4 Plus gets a bigger 5.5-inch display, but this is still at HD resolution. The full HD resolution remains exclusive to the Moto G5 series for now.

Moto E4 Plus is now officially out in India at a price of Rs 9,999. Moto E4 Plus comes with a huge 5000 mAh battery on board, and follows a design scheme similar to the Moto G series. Lenovo-owned Motorola has now adopted a more uniform design strategy across its array of budget phones, which includes the Moto G, Moto E, Moto C series of devices. The prominent, circular camera bump is now standard on these smartphones.

Motorola’s standout point in India has been the pure Android experience they offer, which is not often found on budget phones in country. So far, the Moto E used to be the most budget-friendly series, but this year we’ve seen the Moto C take that place. Moto E4 Plus with its Rs 9,999 price tag will take on the Redmi 4 smartphone, if one goes purely by the pricing-specifications combination. We spent some time with the Moto E4 Plus at the launch, and here’s our first impression.

Moto E4 Plus Design, Display

Moto E4 Plus gets a bigger 5.5-inch display, but this is still at HD resolution. The full HD resolution remains exclusive to the Moto G5 series for now. On the design front, Moto E4 Plus now sports a metal body, and has a huge, prominent round camera on the back. There are thin antenna lines at the back of the phone. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the pill shaped button on the front. This isn’t technically the home button, though you have the option to make this the default one in the settings on the phone.

Holding the phone, it feels like a premium device, and not like the Moto E smartphones, I have experienced in the past. The metal body gives it a solid feel, but thanks to the 5000 mAh battery this is a bulky and heavy phone. Moto E4 Plus has a matte metal finish, but the bulkiness is something people might not always like. However, there is a two-day battery life being promised here. One thing to note, though is that Moto E4 Plus doesn’t come with a water-repellent coating in India, unlike the international variant.

The 5.5-inch HD display is not bad, neither are the viewing angles. But again I had limited time with the device. When using the device outside in bright sunlight, reading text on the phone was not an issue. However, some users might be swayed by the Full HD resolution offered by some of the rivals. On the design, display front, this phone looks and feels solid.

Moto E4 Plus Performance, Camera

So Moto has tweaked the specifications for India. Moto E4 Plus in India doesn’t sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, instead this one comes with a MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 3GB RAM on board. Moto E4 Plus in India boasts of 32GB storage, and unlike other players, Moto has kept the microSD slot as a separate, dedicated one on this smartphone. The expandable storage supported is up to 128GB.

On the performance side, the device appeared to respond and work smoothly in our limited time with it. Opening multiple tabs on Chrome was not an issue, animations were fluid, and given the stock Android experience, there’s not much to complain out here. However, we’ll have more on the final performance after we have extensively reviewed the device.

Moto E4 Plus comes with a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera, there’s flash on the front and the back of the smartphone. The 5MP selfie camera is not bad at all, given the price point, and might just be a shade better than what the competition is offering. Even with the flash the picture looks quite good. The 13MP rear camera is likewise quick to respond, and while the low-light results might not be the best, in proper lighting, the photos are quite good. Again, we’ll have to use this phone a lot more to fully assess the camera.

Moto E4 Plus Battery

Battery is the highlight of the Moto E4 Plus, given this is 5000 mAh. Moto is bundling the phone with its 10W fast charging system as well, though Moto E4 Plus has a micro-USB port for charging. The 5000 mAh battery is also what makes this smartphone so bulky, but if this lasts two days for users, then I doubt anyone will complain about this aspect.

Moto E4 Plus with its huge battery, stock Android experience is more than ready to take on the other big-battery smartphone in the market. That phone is Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, which starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, but has two other options at Rs 8,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage ) and Rs 10,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage). Moto E4 Plus might just appeal to users who prefer the stock Android experience, and want a big battery on their device.

Moto E4 Plus Final Thoughts

As a device Moto E4 Plus looks impressive. It has a battery specification, which should keep most folks in India happy, after all this is significant pain point for customers in the country. It has a price tag that is just right at Rs 9,999. It sports a big 5.5-inch display, something the rival Redmi 4 doesn’t offer. This is also running the latest version of Android Nougat. On paper, this look like a great deal. But as always, a lot will boil down on the final performance of the smartphone.

