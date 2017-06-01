Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus leaked in new images ahead of launch

Now SlashLeaks has put out pictures of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in grey colour variants, along with their plastic protective cases respectively. (Source: Slashleaks/Twitter) Now SlashLeaks has put out pictures of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in grey colour variants, along with their plastic protective cases respectively. (Source: Slashleaks/Twitter)

Motorola is gearing up to launch its 2017 line-up of smartphones which includes Moto Z, Moto X, Moto C, and Moto E series. Previously, tipster Evan Blass shared a leaked slide from Motorola’s presentation on Twitter, hinting at least nine new smartphones by the company. We’ve come to know a lot about these devices, especially Moto E series thanks to leaks.

Now SlashLeaks has put out pictures of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in grey colour variants, along with their plastic protective cases respectively. Separately, Moto E4 was spotted on POSTEL, which is a certification agency of Indonesia, hinting at imminent launch in the nation as well as other Asian markets. It bears model number XT 1770.

Both Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus look similar in terms of design. The only noticeable difference in design in Moto E4 appears to be the placement of speaker grille, which is a small unit at the bottom right of the back cover. Reports in the past have indicated at a bigger display and battery for E4 Plus. The devices will have metal unibody design.

In new images, Moto E4 Plus is seen featuring a pill shaped home button, which will double up as a fingerprint scanner. A 3.5mm headphone jack is at the top, and USB Type-C charging port, along with speaker grille is present at the bottom. On the back cover, there’s a circular rear camera lens with flash right below. Familiar Motorola branding is below the camera unit. Power button and volume rocker keys are on the right side.

Tipster Roland Quandt recently posted full specifications of Moto E4 on Twitter, along with shipping date and Canadian price of the device. According to a tweet, Moto E4 will be priced at CAD 249.99 (Rs 12,000 approx), and start shipping July 17.

According to Quandt, Moto E4 will come with a 5.0-inch IPS LCD HD display, which will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Other specifications include: 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737M processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card), 8MP primary camera with autofocus, and LED flash, 5MP front camera, and 2,800 mAh battery.

Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will run Android 7.1 Nougat. Moto E4 Plus, on the other hand, will be a higher-end variant. It is rumoured to feature a 5.2-inch HD display, 3GB RAM, 13MP primary camera, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

