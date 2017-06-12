Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus launched: Price, specifications, features and all you need to know

Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus launch: Starts at 9.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus launch: Starts at 9.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000)

Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally launched its 4th generation of entry-level Moto E series of smartphones. The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus ranges from $130 to $180. The design of both smartphones is very similar to fifth generation Moto G smartphones. Both pack fingerprint sensor on the home button too.

In terms of specifications, the Moto E4 features a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display and a quad-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It packs 16GB of internal storage with microSD card expandability option. On the camera front, the Moto E4 offers an 8MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front facing selfie shooter. The handset will be backed by a 2800mAh removable battery.

For Moto E4 Plus, the smartphone will feature slightly bigger 5.5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with 267ppi pixel density. The internal processor will be same quad-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM like the Moto E4. It will come in two storage options 16GB and 32GB.

Moto E4 Plus boasts of a 13MP main rear autofocus camera and a 5MP front facing camera. The battery is huge on E4 Plus. It packs 5000mAh battery instead of 2800mAh. Both Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus : Pricing and availability

Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will be available starting this month across various countries, notes Motorola’s blog. Moto E4 will be available for $129.99 USD and €149. Moto E4 Plus with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage will start at $179.99 USD and €199. Pricing and availability of both devices in different regions will be revealed closer to launch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd