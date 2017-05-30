Moto E4 full specifications, price leaked online: All you need to know

Moto E4 will sport an 8MP primary camera with autofocus, and LED flash. Other features include Geo-tagging, panorama, and HDR. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Moto E4 will sport an 8MP primary camera with autofocus, and LED flash. Other features include Geo-tagging, panorama, and HDR. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Tipster Roland Quandt has revealed full specifications of the upcoming Moto E4, along with shipping date and Canadian price of the device. According to a tweet put out by Quandt, Moto E4 will be priced at CAD 249.99 (Rs 12,000 approx), and start shipping July 17. He also put out a detailed specs sheet of Moto E4.

Moto E4 will be available in Lunar Gray colour option. It will feature a 5.0-inch IPS LCD HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels and 294 ppi pixel density. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone will be powered by Quad-core Mediatek MT6737M clocked at 1.25GHz coupled with Mali-T720MP2 GPU. It will come with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Moto E4 will sport an 8MP primary camera with autofocus, and LED flash. Other features include Geo-tagging, panorama, and HDR. The rear video camera will be capable of shooting HD videos (720p) at 30fps. Front camera will be 5MP. Backed by a 2,800 mAh removable Li-ion battery, Moto E4 will run Android 7.1 Nougat.

Connectivity options on Moto E4 include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headset jack. NFC connectivity will vary depending on the market. It will support Accelerometer, and proximity sensors.

Motorola Moto E4: more detailed specs, Canada MSRP is 249,99 CAD, interesting to see NFC (certain markets) and GG3, supposedly ships July 17 pic.twitter.com/IOCddU3o6L — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 28, 2017

Price and specifications of Moto E4, along with E4 Plus were previously leaked on Winfuture.de. According to the site, Moto E4 will start at 150 euros (Rs 11,000 approx), while Moto E Plus will be at 190 euros (Rs 14,000 approx). Specifications are more or less in line with the latest leak. Moto E4 was leaked in images as well by noted tipster Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter. The phone was also spotted on GeekBench earlier.

Moto E4 Plus, a higher-end variant, is said to feature a 5.2-inch HD display, 3GB RAM, 13MP primary camera along with a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

