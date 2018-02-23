Moto Days sale on Flipkart: Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play get discounts

Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play will be available at discounted prices during Moto Days sale on Flipkart till February 24. Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play will be available at discounted prices during Moto Days sale on Flipkart till February 24.

Motorola smartphones including Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play will be available at discounted prices during Moto Days sale on Flipkart till February 24. Moto E4 Plus will be up for grabs at Rs 9,499, down from Rs 9,999. The phone is listed in Fine Gold and Iron Gray colour options. Moto X4 with 3GB RAM+32GB storage gets 9 per cent off and will be available at Rs 18,999, instead of Rs 20,999.

Moto X4 with 4GB RAM+64GB storage will be available at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 22,999. The colour options available are Super Black and Sterling Blue. Moto Z2 Play with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage gets Rs 5,000 off. The phone will be up for grabs at Rs 22,999 in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray colour options. Additionally, Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play buyers can avail an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Moto E4 Plus

Coming to specifications, the Moto E4 Plus was launched in India in July last year. The highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. The 4G-enabled device sports a metal unibody design. The home button in Moto E4 Plus includes the fingerprint scanner. The phone gets a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Moto E4 Plus smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto X4

Moto X4 made its way into India in November 2017. The phone features dual rear cameras along with a metal and glass design with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 3D contoured body. It is IP68 water and dust resistant. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, with support for Motorola’s TurboPower charger. Moto X4 is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor.

Moto X4 gets dual-camera setup at the back, a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an ultra-wide angle 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. The phone supports ‘bokeh’ mode as well. The front shooter is a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture with flash. The 4G VoLTE phone ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Play was unveiled in India in June 2017 at Rs 27,999. The phone supports Moto Mods, thanks to 16 magnetic pins at the back called Moto Mods connector. The phone features a 5.5 Full HD Super AMOLED display and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rear camera is 12MP with ƒ/1.7 aperture, while there’s a 5MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture.

Moto Z2 Play is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. Moto Z2 Play is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which comes with support for company’s TurboPower charging technology.

