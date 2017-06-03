Moto C, YU Yureka Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4 and more: Top new smartphones under Rs 10,000

Moto C, YU Yurek Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and more. Let us take a look at the top new smartphones under Rs 10,000. Moto C, YU Yurek Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and more. Let us take a look at the top new smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Moto C has just been launched in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999, which puts it in the budget category. The under Rs 10,000 segment is now flooded with smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, and Lenovo.

In under Rs 10,000, it is now pretty easy to find devices with good overall performance. With many such affordable smartphones, the emphasis is on battery – a crucial factor to keep in mind these days. Let us take a look at the top six new smartphones that you can buy in under Rs 10,000:

Moto C

Moto C gets a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854×480 pixels. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and can be bought in Pearl White and Starry Black colour options. Moto C will be available for sale in offline retail channels.

Moto C is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory (up to 128GB via a microSD card). The smartphone is backed by a 2350mAh battery. The primary camera is 5MP, and there’s a 2MP sensor on the front.

YU Yureka Black

YU Yureka Black is a comeback device for YU Televentures, which launched the original YU Yureka smartphone in 2014. The new smartphone is available in black colour variants, and specifications have been updated as well.

YU Yureka Black sports a metal unibody design, and measures 8.73 mm in thickness. It is priced at Rs 8,999, and is exclusive to Flipkart in India. The smartphone features a 5-inch Full HD display (1080×1920 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass design. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

YU Yureka comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 64-bit processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

YU Yureka Black comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and there’s an 8MP sensor on the front with selfie flash. The home button in Yu Yureka Plus doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is successor of Redmi 3S series, Redmi 3S Prime series. Redmi 4 is available online on Amazon as well as Mi.com. It comes in three variants based on storage, with the base model (2GB RAM+16GB ROM) priced at Rs 6,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB variant comes at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 4 features a metal unibody design, and comes in gold and black colour options. It gets a 5-inch LCD IPS HD display. Fingerprint sensor is at the back. Redmi 4 packs a 4100 mAh, which is also the highlight of the device. In our testing, the phone’s battery easily lasted more than a day and a half even with heavy to moderate usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. It sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), LED flash, and HDR. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture. Redmi 4 supports 4G VoLTE. It runs MIUI 8 on top of Android Marshmallow.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. From a budget phone perspective, this is a pretty good camera when you have ample lighting, and can produce some excellent results.

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power gets a 4,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day on heavy usage. The K6 Power is priced at Rs 9,999. It sports a metal unibody design, and fingerprint sensor is at the back. Lenovo K6 Power features a 5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels).

The smartphone comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. It offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Lenovo K6 Power has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and PDAF; while the front camera is 8MP. Lenovo K6 Power packs Dolby Atmos-powered speakers.

In our review, we liked said Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet for a phone that won’t die. We liked the 13MP rear camera, which we feel is a notch above the competition. Lenovo K6 Power scores simply because of the UI and battery; the overall performance is not too bad either.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999. It sports a plastic polycarbonate unibody design, and is available in three colour options – dark grey, gold and rose gold. Redmi 4A lacks a fingerprint scanner. The 4G-enabled smartphone supports VoLTE. Redmi 4A comes with a hybrid slot, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A features a 5-inch HD IPS LCD screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The rear camera is 13MP, while there’s a 5MP shooter on the front.

In our review, we said Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. We liked the overall performance of the phone, and the battery life is impressive as well. However, as we noted the Redmi 4A has a close competitor in the form of Redmi 3S, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody design along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery.

Lenovo Vibe K5

Lenovo Vibe K5 now comes with an updated Qualcomm’s 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor. It is priced at Rs 7,499, and can be bought from Amazon India. It comes with 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

Lenovo Vibe K5 gets a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display. It features a 13MP rear camera with flash, and a 5MP front camera. Vibe K5 runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with Vibe UI. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports 4G LTE.

Lenovo Vibe K5 packs a 2750mAh removable battery and weighs 150 grams. It can be bought in three colour options – Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back.

