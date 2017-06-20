Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4: Price, specs and features comparison

Motorola’s Moto C Plus has been launched in India at Rs 6,999. The pricing puts Moto C Plus in the budget segment, where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4. Motorola’s Moto C Plus has been launched in India at Rs 6,999. The pricing puts Moto C Plus in the budget segment, where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4.

Motorola’s Moto C Plus has been launched in India at Rs 6,999. Moto C Plus follows the launch of Moto C, which was unveiled here earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 5,999. Moto C Plus is a slightly updated version of Moto C, and improves on features like RAM, display resolution, camera, and most importantly the battery. The pricing puts Moto C Plus in the budget segment, where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4.

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone maker, has successfully managed to capture the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category in India thanks to its affordable offerings. Xiaomi is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India, according to IDC report. The USP of a lot of Xiaomi phones is pretty much the battery, and the devices offer mid-range specifications at cheap price-point. So, will Moto C Plus be able to take on Xiaomi Redmi 4? We find out in our comparison:

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Design, display

Both Moto C Plus and Redmi 4 feature a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. In terms of design, Moto C Plus features a plastic body, but with a new design from the company. There’s a circular camera lens on the rear with Moto branding beneath. It sports a micro-texture back cover, and speaker grille is present at the bottom of it. In our first impressions, we found the phone to be a bit chunky because of the bigger battery. Dimensions of the Moto C Plus are 144 x 72.3 x 10 mm, and weighs 162 grams.

In comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a metal unibody design, with a 2.5D curved glass on the front. There are dual stereo speakers at the bottom, along with a USB Type 2.0 port for charging. A circular fingerprint scanner is at the back and rear camera lens with LED flash can be found on the top left corner. In our review, we said Redmi 4 is one of the nicest-looking devices you can get for Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi 4 measures 139.24 x 69.96 x 8.65 mm, and weighs 150 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 seems to have an advantage in the design department since it comes with a metal unibody one. However, it eventually comes down to personal choice. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is also lighter at 150 grams and pack a slightly bigger 4,100mAh battery. Plus it offers a fingerprint scanner, something that’s missing on the Moto C Plus. There are dual stereo speakers as well.

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Processor, battery

Moto C Plus is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, clocked at 1.3GHz. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone shouldn’t have problems handling day-to-day tasks.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in three variants based on storage – 2GB RAM+16GB ROM option for Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant for Rs 8,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM option at 10,999. If we look at the base model, the RAM is 2GB and 16GB internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs an Octa-core processor Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz with Adreno 505 GPU.

In terms of battery, the competition is close. Xiaomi Redmi 4 packs a 4,100mAh battery, while Moto C Plus comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Moto C Plus is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which means a little more than a day. We’ll have to see how the smartphone actually performs. Xiaomi Redmi 4 easily lasts for more than a day with heavy usage as we saw in our review.

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Cameras

Moto C Plus gets an 8MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, auto focus, and single LED flash. It comes with modes like Burst, Panorama, and HDR. The rear camera supports video recording in 720p at 30 fps. The front camera is 2MP with ƒ/2.8 aperture, fixed focus, Beautification mode, and single LED flash. It can capture HD videos at 30 fps, as well as VGA at 30 fps.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 features a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens, ƒ/2.0 aperture, PDAF supported, and low light enhancement. It comes with HDR, Panorama, Burst mode, Face recognition, and real-time filters. Redmi 4 has a 5MP front camera with Beautify feature ƒ/2.2 aperture, selfie countdown, face recognition, and real-time filters. The video camera supports 1080p and 720p videos at 30fps.

Aa higher pixel size doesn’t necessarily mean better results. In our review, the 13MP rear camera in Redmi 4 managed to get some really nice shots when the light is proper, and it is quick to focus as well. We’ll have to wait and watch what Moto C Plus has in store for us.

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Software

Moto C Plus runs stock Android 7.0 Nougat with minimum bloatware. It also comes with company’s features such as Moto Display, Moto Voice, and Moto Actions. Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs Android Marshmallow, which is a bit of a let down as Android Nougat was promised by the company. It comes with MIUI 8 skin on top, which offers features like dual WhatsApp and dual Facebook Messenger. MIUI8 is more useful than a lot of other ‘customised UIs’ in the market, and not as clunky.

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price and availability

Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999, while Redmi 4 comes in three different storage options with three different price-points. The base model of Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Moto C Plus is exclusive to Flipkart, and will be available starting June 20.

Xiaomi conducts weekly sales for Redmi 4 on its e-commerce portal Mi.com as well as Amazon. So you need to know the sale date in advance and log in on time on one of these portals to grab the smartphone. You can pre-order Redmi 4 as well. Xiaomi is making effort to expand its offline presence in India, and while only Redmi Note 4 is available via retail outlets as of now, we can expect more of company’s smartphones to be available offline very soon.

Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 Which one to pick?

Going by specifications on paper, Xiaomi Redmi 4 appears to have the edge. The smartphone offers a bigger rear camera on paper, a fingerprint scanner and a metal unibody design. Both the smartphones are available online, but there are better chances of getting a Moto C Plus online given there’s no weekly sale model.

