Moto C Plus now available at Rs 499 with Flipkart exchange offer: Here’s how to get

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 6,500 off on exchange on Moto C Plus, which effectively brings down the price of the smartphone to Rs 499 (if you manage to get the maximum discount). Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 in India, and is available in three colour variants – Starry Black, Pearly White, and Fine Gold. All the three colour options are up for grabs. Users will have to pay Rs 100 extra as pickup charges for their old smartphone. Additionally, users who purchase the device using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5 per cent off. Reliance Jio is offering up to 30GB of free 4G data to users who buy Moto C Plus from Flipkart.

Moto C Plus is an entry-level smartphone, which runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is Flipkart exclusive. Moto C Plus features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It sports a plastic body, with a new micro-texture back cover. The highlight of Moto C Plus is its 4,000mAh battery. In our first impressions, we found the phone to be a bit chunky because of the bigger battery.

Moto C Plus gets an 8MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, auto focus, and single LED flash. The rear camera supports Burst mode, Panorama, as well as HDR. It is capable of recording 720p videos at 30 fps. Moto C Plus features a 2MP with ƒ/2.8 aperture, fixed focus, Beautification mode, and single LED flash.

Moto C Plus is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The battery in Moto C Plus is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which means a little more than a day. Dimensions of the Moto C Plus are 144 x 72.3 x 10 mm, and weighs 162 grams.

