Moto C Plus Flipkart sale from 12 PM today: Price, launch offers and more

Motorola India tweeted out about the Flipkart sale from their official handle. “Move up to the stylish smartphone with the new #MotoCPlus! Buy for Rs 6,999 at 12pm today,” the tweet reads. Motorola India tweeted out about the Flipkart sale from their official handle. “Move up to the stylish smartphone with the new #MotoCPlus! Buy for Rs 6,999 at 12pm today,” the tweet reads.

Moto C Plus will go on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart today. The first sale for Moto C Plus was conducted on June 20 and Flipkart reportedly sold the entire stock within seven minutes of opening. Moto C Plus is a budget smartphone that costs Rs 6,999. Moto C Plus, along with Moto C were first unveiled globally last month. Moto C is priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

Flipkart is offering an extra 20 per cent off on Flipkart Fashion from June 24 to June 26 to users who purchase Moto C Plus. Users will get Motorola Pulse Max wired headphones Rs 749 along with the Moto C Plus, as part of launch offer. Other offers on Moto C Plus include 30 GB of extra data on Reliance Jio 4G network for Jio Prime members.

Moto C Plus gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). Moto C Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Moto C Plus features an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera with LED flash. The smartphone has a plastic back. Moto C Plus supports 4G/LTE connectivity. Moto C Plus is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 30 hours of usage.

Moto C Plus comes in Metallic Cherry, Fine Gold, and Starry Black colour options. This a dual SIM smartphone that supports two Nano SIM cards. It measures 144 x 72.3 x10 mm and weighs 162 grams. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer and Ambient Sensor.

