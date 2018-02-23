Moto C, Moto E4, Lenovo K8 Note get Rs 2,000 cashback with Airtel’s new offer

Airtel Rs 2,000 cashback will be given to Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note in two installments over 36 months Airtel Rs 2,000 cashback will be given to Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note in two installments over 36 months

Motorola, Lenovo have partnered with Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback on Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note smartphones. The devices come bundled with a special recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel that offers 1GB 4G data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calling. With the cashback, Moto C will be available at an effective price of Rs 3,999. The effective price of Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note will be Rs 6,499 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Airtel cashback will be given to Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note in two installments over 36 months. Airtel prepaid users will need to make recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback installment of Rs 500. The second cashback installment of Rs 1500 will be given after the user does another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 in the next 18 months.

Moto C specifications

Moto C is a 4G-enabled phone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone gets a 5-inch FWVGA display with 854×480 pixels resolution. Backed by a 2350mAh battery, Moto C offers a 5MP rear camera along with a 2MP selfie shooter. Moto C is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6580M processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. Both the variants support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Moto C can be purchased in Pearl White and Starry Black colour options.

Moto E4 specifications

Moto E4 sports a 5-inch HD display and a metal unibody design with matte metal finish. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor and runs stock version of Android Nougat. It is backed by a 2,800 mAh battery. Moto E4 features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Lenovo K8 Note specifications

Lenovo K8 Note has a 5.2-inch HD display and runs Android Nougat. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio P20 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, expandable via a microSD card support. The highlight of the K8 Note is its 4000mAh battery. Lenovo K8 Note gets dual rear cameras, a combination of a 13MP single primary camera and a 5MP secondary shooter. The front camera is a 13MP one with flash.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Motorola under the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. It marks a major milestone in our journey towards building a large open ecosystem of affordable smartphone options for our valued customers. We look forward to working with Motorola to bring smartphones within the reach of more and more customers,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel in the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, as it opens a world of limitless possibilities for the consumers. It is a great opportunity for Airtel subscribers to upgrade to 4G and enjoy the meaningful experiences across Motorola & Lenovo smartphones. We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to empower more users with an enriched mobile experience,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India and Lenovo MBG India.

