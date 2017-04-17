Moto C, Moto C Plus, and Moto Z2 Force leaked in videos: Report

Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E, Moto Z2 Force leaked images. (Image courtesy: @SlashLeaks on Twitter) Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E, Moto Z2 Force leaked images. (Image courtesy: @SlashLeaks on Twitter)

Earlier Motorola Moto E4 and E4 Plus pictures were leaked by tipster Evan Blass, and now videos of budget phones Moto C, Moto C Plus and the new Moto Z2 have been spotted thanks to Onleaks and Slashleaks. The videos, posted on Android Authority’s YouTube channel, show all three devices in 360 degree view, and it looks like the Moto C series will be cheaper than the Moto E.

According to a report on Android Authority, the Moto C and Moto C Plus will also include a red and black colour option, in addition to gold and silver, and will sport 5-inch displays. Though Moto C will have a lower 854×480 pixels resolution, while the C Plus will have an HD resolution.

The report adds both phones will use MediaTek chipsets, but Moto C Plus will have 64-bit processor version. Moto C will come with 8GB onboard storage, while Moto C Plus will get 16GB. The camera on Moto C will be 5 MP, while Moto C Plus will get an 8MP camera. The more expensive phone will get a 4,000 mAh battery. It also adds that both phones have a speaker on the back.

Additionally details of the Moto Z2 Force have been leaked separately. In another post on Android Authority, it says the phone will have a headphone jack, something that was missing on last year’s Moto Z series. Moto Z2 Force could feature the new Snapdragon 835 processor, adds the report and will likely continue with the same 16 magnetic pins on the back to support the Motorola Mods. The Force in the name means this will come with a shatterproof display as well.

Motorola is also working on a new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. Earlier well-known tipster Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, posted on Twitter with images of the two phones next to each other. The display on the two phones says June 20, which is being interpreted as the launch date of these phones.

Earlier leaks have indicated the Moto E4, E4 Plus will have a 5-inch display, and will be powered by MediaTek chipsets. The battery on Moto E4 is expected to be 2,800mAh, while the Moto E4 Plus could sport a huge 5,000mAh one. Based on the leaks all new Motorola phones will run Android Nougat out of the box.

