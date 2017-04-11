Moto C leaks in its full glory, tipped to arrive in multiple colours

Blass has posted an image of Moto C on Twitter and it gives us a good look at the device’s design. Blass has posted an image of Moto C on Twitter and it gives us a good look at the device’s design.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is on the verge of announcing a new smartphone. Dubbed as Moto C, the upcoming phone will be a budget-centric device. The leak comes courtesy of the reliable leakster Evan Blass.

Blass has posted an image of Moto C on Twitter and it gives us a good look at the device’s design. At the rear, you’ll notice the circular camera module and a LED flash is clearly visible. The back of the phone also houses speaker grills. While the phone shown in Evan Blass’s tweet is of a white colour, a press shot shared by @krisptech on Twitter reveals the Moto C in black, gold and red variants.

So probably this is Moto C. It looks good. (weibo/ucanup) pic.twitter.com/ix5oX5qvk9 — krispitech (@krispitech) April 11, 2017

This is not the first time the Moto C has been leaked. Earlier last week, Motorola released its 44th anniversary video, which according to rumours showed the Moto X (2017) as well as the Moto C. Evidently, the upcoming Moto C will be more affordable than the Moto E4 (another phone rumoured to land soon).

Also read: Moto E4 Plus receives FCC certification, likely to feature 5,000mAh battery

There are no other major details available for the Moto C yet. However, it’s being said that the phone will sport a 5-inch HD (720p) display, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 3,800mAh battery. On the camera front, the device is said to come with a 16-megapixel rear-facing shooter with LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Motorola is working on a slew of smartphones. Apparently, the company is planning to release as many as five new devices, including the Moto Z2, Moto X (2017), Moto E4 and E4 Plus and Moto C. All these smartphones are planned to be released in the beginning of June, though the company is yet to confirm the same.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd