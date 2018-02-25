MWC 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Huawei MediaPad M5, MateBook X Pro with FullView 3K display and 5G CPE announced

MWC 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to Nokia 2 with Android Oreo Go, Nokia 7 Plus and a revamped Nokia 8110 with 4G, here is a look at the biggest tech announcements at the MWC 2018. MWC 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to Nokia 2 with Android Oreo Go, Nokia 7 Plus and a revamped Nokia 8110 with 4G, here is a look at the biggest tech announcements at the MWC 2018.

Mobile World Congress starts February 26, which is Monday, with many of the press conferences and launches taking place on Sunday. Every year, the world’s biggest smartphone makers descend on Barcelona to announce new phones. Samsung, Nokia and Sony are expected to announce flagship smartphones at the 2018 edition of MWC. South Korean company Samsung returns to Mobile World Congress 2018 on Sunday to release the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagship smartphones, the follow-up to the Galaxy S8 lineup.

Samsung is livestreaming the event on the company’s official Facebook page, as well as on its website. This year, HMD Global will be announcing a slew of new smartphones. Word on the street is that the Finnish company could bring the Nokia 9 with a Snapdragon 845 processor to rival the Galaxy S9. Other than Samsung and Nokia, the Japanese company Sony is believed to launch the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact with bezel-less designs. MWC 2018 launch event highlights:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd