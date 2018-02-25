MWC 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Huawei MediaPad M5, MateBook X Pro with FullView 3K display and 5G CPE announced

Mobile World Congress starts February 26, which is Monday, with many of the press conferences and launches taking place on Sunday. Every year, the world’s biggest smartphone makers descend on Barcelona to announce new phones. Samsung, Nokia and Sony are expected to announce flagship smartphones at the 2018 edition of MWC. South Korean company Samsung returns to Mobile World Congress 2018 on Sunday to release the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagship smartphones, the follow-up to the Galaxy S8 lineup.
Samsung is livestreaming the event on the company’s official Facebook page, as well as on its website. This year, HMD Global will be announcing a slew of new smartphones. Word on the street is that the Finnish company could bring the Nokia 9 with a Snapdragon 845 processor to rival the Galaxy S9. Other than Samsung and Nokia, the Japanese company Sony is believed to launch the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact with bezel-less designs. MWC 2018 launch event highlights:
Huawei has introduced its first 3GPP commercial CPE, the Huawei 5G CPE.
Huawei MediaPad M5 has an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It supports four stereo speakers, tuned by HarmanKardon and QuickCharge technology. The MediaPad M5 is powered by Kirin Octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB memory. It also ships with the M-Pen, which is said to have 4096-level pressure sensitivity.
Huawei MediaPad M5 features a curved-edge 2.5D glass and a metal unibody design. It comes with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution display with ClariVu technology.
Huawei MateBook X Pro rusn Windows 10. It sports built in four microphones and supports voice pick up for 360 degrees. The Microsoft optimised Translator is said to instantly translate across multiple languages and devices.
Huawei MateBook X Pro is said to ship with 12 hours battery life. It ships with the 2-in-1 power button, which also houses the fingerprint sensor. The laptop comes with a spillproof keyboard. Connectivity options on the MateBook X Pro include 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C and a headphone jack. It supports wireless sharing across Huawei devices
Huawei MateBook X Pro ships with the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It sports quad speakers.
Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available in Space Gray and Mystic Silver colour options.
Huawei MateBook X Pro gets a Retina level display with 3K resolution and a metal unibody design with a sandblast finish.
Huawei has announced the MateBook X Pro laptop with a FullView touch-screen display and a 91% screen-to-body ratio.
Huawei to unveil Mate Book X Pro and MediaPad M5 ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Huawei to host an event at 6:30 PM IST, where the company is expected to launch Huawei Watch 3.