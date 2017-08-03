This video gives a first look at Red Hydrogen One phone with Holographic display

Red Hydrogen One smartphone, which will also have a holographic display. (Image via: MKBHD’s YouTube video) Red Hydrogen One smartphone, which will also have a holographic display. (Image via: MKBHD’s YouTube video)

In July, camera company Red had announced the Hydrogen One, its first smartphone which would also support a ‘Holographic Display.’ So far the company has not given any detailed looks at the phone, though the device is available for pre-order starting at $1000 plus. Now, YouTuber Marques Brownlee managed to get access to a prototype version of the Red Hydrogen One device. He has put out a video giving a first real glimpse at this mysterious new phone.

As Brownlee explained in the video, Red showed him a couple of prototypes, and the one we see in the video doesn’t have a working holographic display. However, he was shown a device that does work with the holographic display, and that one actually converts 2D content into 4D. But Red has not allowed him to what this device actually looks like.

The phone also has a dedicated button to record video, grips on the side, a Type-C USB port to charge, headphone jack, speakers on the top and a super high resolution display. While all of this sounds regular, it also has pins at the back where these modular attachments can be added. Now Motorola with its Moto Z and Moto Mods has already explored the concept, but the way Red is doing it will take it to another level. At least that’s the impression the company gave to Brownlee. This certainly is not a smartphone that everyone will be able to afford or perhaps even appreciate.

Hydrogen One is supposed to have a 5.7-inch Hydrogen holographic display with support for content in augmented reality, virtual reality, even mixed reality. But yes, this smartphone will run Android with several additional features like H3O algorithm, which is proprietary algorithm from the company for “expansive multi-dimensional audio.” The smartphone will also have Red’s camera program and users will be able to convert 3D content to .h4v format on this phone.

But the 4D capable Holographic display, which is going to be a snap-on as indicated by the recent video, is not the only crazy thing on this smartphone. Red Hydrogen One sports a price of $1,595 for the Titanium version, while the Aluminium version has a $1,195 price tag. Currently the Red Hydrogen One is available for pre-orders in the US, and the company says it will start shipping in the first quarter of 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd