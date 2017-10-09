Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore admits Windows 10 Mobile is ‘dead’

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile has failed to make an impact on the smartphone market. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile has failed to make an impact on the smartphone market. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Microsoft has made it clear the company has no intention to work on new features or hardware for Windows 10 Mobile. The information directly comes from Joe Belfiore, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President for Windows. In a series of tweet, Belfiore has admitted that Windows 10 Mobile is no longer a ‘focus’. There will be bug fixes and software updates, but don’t expect a new hardware in the future. This should be seen as the end of road for Microsoft in getting the mobile strategy in place.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile has failed to make an impact on the smartphone market. Many blame that the company’s failure to attract both hardware partners and software developers that led to the decline of Windows 10 Mobile. As Belfiore believes, one of the main reasons for the decline of Windows 10 Mobile has been the difficulty to get developers on board to write applications.

The company even paid developers money to pump a new lease of life in the struggling mobile operating system. But, unfortunately, the number of users “was too low” to gauge interest in writing apps for the platform.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile has been more or less dead for the past few months now, however, the company never admitted it in open. Joe’s comments on the fall of Windows 10 Mobile indicates that the company has accepted its defeat against Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android – both the platforms have a lion’s share in the smartphone space.

Microsoft last year ended its phone business and even sacked thousands of employees as it sought to “streamline” the business. Microsoft once owned Nokia’s Lumia mobile phone business for which it paid $7.6 billion in 2013. The experiment, however, failed which led to huge embarrassment for the company.

Of course we’ll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren’t the focus. 😟http://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ http://t.co/ePsySxR3LB — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

The company may have lost ground in the smartphone market, but the company still makes apps and services for both Android and iOS platforms. Though Belfiore’s tweets may seem to indicate the end of Microsoft’s ambitions to conquer the smartphone space, the buzz is strong lately that the company has been secretly working on the Surface phone. Evidently it will not be powered by Windows 10 Mobile. Instead the Surface phone will run on something called Andromeda OS. The Redmond giant hopes to create a new category with the Surface Phone, which could be launched next year, according to unconfirmed reports.

