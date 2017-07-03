Microsoft’s cancelled Surface Mini tablet surfaces in leaked images

Microsoft’s cancelled Surface Mini was supposed to take on Apple iPad Mini. Microsoft’s cancelled Surface Mini was supposed to take on Apple iPad Mini.

Back in 2014, Microsoft had planned to launch an 8-inch Surface Mini tablet to take on the iPad Mini. The high-profile device was supposed to get released alongside the Surface Pro 3. Unfortunately, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop had cancelled the device citing unknown reasons. But now images of the Surface Mini have surfaced, courtesy Windows Central.

The publication has managed to obtain hands-on images of the cancelled tablet. In terms of design, the Surface Mini seemed to be a small version of the Surface Pro 3, hence the name “Surface Mini”. Microsoft decided to add a case to protect the Surface Mini, which Windows Central calls a “soft and felt-like material”. The soft case-like material is actually a non-removable part of the tablet.

The Surface Mini also had a built-in kick stand and slightly angles edges. The tablet was designed to run with the Surface Pro 3 Pen in mind. Internally, the stylus was seen as the selling point of the Surface Mini. However, the Surface Mini didn’t have a type cover

The Surface Mini itself had an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1440 pixels, alongside a Snapdragon 800 processor, 1GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and dual band Wi-Fi. The tablet was running the now discontinued Windows RT operating system, with numerous ports and a microSD card slot.

It’s hard to tell the reason behind Microsoft’s reason for cancelling the Surface Mini at the last moment. The company hasn’t had success with its Windows-powered tablets; also, the market response towards 7-inch tablets was already on decline when Microsoft considered to launch the Surface Mini. This was the time when people were fast adopting large screen sized phones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd