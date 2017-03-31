Microsoft will sell a customised version of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+

There will be a Microsoft-customised version of the new Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones. There will be a Microsoft-customised version of the new Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones.

Yes, Microsoft will be selling its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ in the US. No, that doesn’t mean it will run Windows 10, instead of Android Nougat, but it looks like Cortana will be making an appearance on this version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, which is customised by Microsoft will have the whole suite of Microsoft apps. This which includes Skype, OneDrive, OneNote, Office suite. The phone will be available for pre-orders from Microsoft retail stores in the US, according to a report on The Verge. It will officially go on sale on April 21.

Microsoft issued this statement to the The Verge, “A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi.” In another statement to Engadget, Microsoft said, “Today Microsoft and Samsung continue their partnership to help businesses harness the power of mobility by featuring the best business productivity apps and software.”

The customization ensures the productivity experience on Galaxy S8 is enhanced with the Microsoft apps. It will be interesting to see how Cortana and Bixby will work on the same phone, given the latter is Samsung’s big jump into the whole AI-driven assistant business.

Technically there’s no difference in the Microsoft Edition and the regular Galaxy S8. It would appear Microsoft wants to make it all about productivity on this version of the Galaxy S8, S8+.

For those who do care about converting their Galaxy S8 or S8+ into a desktop, there is the DeX station from Samsung. DeX Station will cost $149.99, which is nearly Rs 10,000 and can let you convert the S8 into an Android PC. The station can be pre-ordered from Samsung’s official website. DeX Station has two USB-A 2.0 ports, an Ethernet slot, an HDMI output slot, and a USB-C charging port.

Samsung had spoken about partnering with Microsoft to improve the whole desktop experience on DeX, though we haven’t heard anything new around this for now.

