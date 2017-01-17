Microsoft granted patent for a foldable phone that turns into a tablet

Microsoft patent hints at a Surface phone with a flexible display. Microsoft patent hints at a Surface phone with a flexible display.

Microsoft has been awarded with a patent that details a new type of mobile device which can both act as a smartphone and a tablet. As granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, Microsoft’s patent for “Mobile computing device having a flexible hinge structure” describes a device that is flexible in nature with a foldable full-screen display. MSPowerUser first spotted the patent, first filed in October 2014 and only recently made public.

The patent includes a foldable device with a flexible hinge, somewhat similar to the Sony Tablet P, but the device in question offers much more flexibility. The mysterious device when folded in half can be used like a regular smartphone, while other shapes show the same handset being folded like a tablet.

The inventor of the patent is listed as Kabir Siddiqui, who holds patents for Microsoft Surface kickstand and Surface camera angle previously. So there’s a clear chance that Siddiqui might be working on a new project and well, this could be the long rumoured Surface Phone.

Microsoft may have been keeping a low profile when it comes to pushing out new smartphones unlike its arch rivals such as Apple, Google and Samsung. However, it has been speculated time and again that Microsoft is working on a new phone that could rival the iPhone and Pixel XL.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “We will continue to be in the phone market, not as defined by today’s market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device.”

While a patent doesn’t guarantee whether Microsoft has plans to make a multipurpose device, but it may give a sense of direction the company is exploring. In fact, Microsoft has been trying to blur the lines between smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

The Redmond-based giant in the past have released the Continuum display dock for the Lumia 950 and 950 XL, an accessory that will help turn a phone into a full-fledged PC. In December last year, Microsoft and Qualcomm have jointly announced to bring Windows 10 apps to ARM processors, meaning you will be able to run “Desktop” apps on mobile.

Is Microsoft planning to release a Surface phone? Well, only time will tell.

