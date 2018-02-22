Microsoft announces new Surface Pro for India: Price, specifications, features

The starting price for Surface Pro is Rs 64,99 going up to Rs 182,999 for the highest variant. The starting price for Surface Pro is Rs 64,99 going up to Rs 182,999 for the highest variant.

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro will now be available in India at authorised retailers and commercial resellers, the company announced. The starting price is Rs 64,99 going up to Rs 182,999 for the highest variant. For the online segment, Surface Pro will be sold on Amazon and Flipkart. Other authorised retailers include Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, etc. Microsoft says for commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.

Surface Pro comes with improved performance, battery life and was announced last year. The new Surface Pro is 8.5mm thin and has a starting weight of 767 grams. The hinge comes with a 165-degree range of motion, and lets users go into a special ‘Studio Mode,’ similar to the company’s Surface Studio desktop. The new Surface Pro’s dimensions are 292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm, and it starts with Intel m3 version going up all the way to Intel Core i7 processor version. Microsoft also promises 13.5 hours of battery life with the Surface Pro.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Surface Pro in India and offer our consumers another superior device that will enable them create, study, work and play virtually anywhere. We continue to push boundaries to better serve the needs of our customers who are seeking greater mobility and power in their devices to stay productive. The new Surface Pro delivers the versatility of a laptop and a creative studio in one thin, lightweight device,” Vineet Durani, Director – Windows and Devices, Microsoft India said in a press statement.

The Surface Pro also supports the new Surface Pen, which the company claims is twice as accurate as the previous version. The new tilt functionality detects the angle of the Surface Pen to enable more natural shading as well. The Surface Pen will be available in Silver and Charcoal colors. The new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover will provide 1.3 mm of key travel for faster and more accurate typing. It also includes a full-size glass trackpad with five-finger multi-touch capabilities allows for ultimate precision. The keyboard will come in Platinum and Black colour options.

The new Surface Pro with Intel Core m3 processor, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM and Intel HD Graphics 615 will be priced at Rs 64,999. The Intel Core i5 version with 128 GB SSD and 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 will be priced at Rs 79,999.

Surface Pro with Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Intel HD Graphics 620 will cost Rs 106,999. The Core i7 variant with 256 GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 will be priced at Rs 133,999. The Intel Core i7 with 512 GB SSD, 16GB RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 will cost Rs 182,999.

The accessories for Surface Pro start at Rs 6,399. The Pro Type cover in Black will cost Rs 10,999, while the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, which is available in Platinum will cost Rs 12,999. Surface Pen is priced at Rs 7,999. The Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse will cost Rs 6,399.

