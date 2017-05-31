YU Yureka Black will be exclusively sold on Flipkart, launches tomorrow

Micromax’s online-only YU Televentures is set to launch a new smartphone on Thursday. Dubbed the YU Yureka Black is not just a colour variant of the older Yureka launched in 2014, it is a brand new smartphone from the company which will feature modern age smartphone specifications.

Yu sent out press invites for ‘June 1’ few days back and has been teasing the upcoming Yureka smartphone on Twitter as well. Latest teaser shared by Yu’s Twitter handle confirms that the YU Yureka Black will be exclusively available on Flipkart from Thursday.

Yu was started in 2014 and since then it has launched nine smartphones in India. The last two smartphones from the company were YU Yureka S and YU Yunique Plus. These were launched last year in August.

With Yu Yureka Black, company is making a comeback in the market. As the name suggests, the new Yureka smartphone will sport an all-black colour and what can be speculated from the press invite is that it might be a metal unibody designed smartphone as well.

Not many details about the Yureka Black are known as of now, but given that CyanogenMod no longer exists, we might see this new Yureka running on Android instead.

About the pricing, the original Yureka phone was priced at Rs 9,999 and since the budget segment has quite a few good choices under Rs. 10,000, we can expect Yu to be more aggressive this time around with pricing. Anyway, the phone launches on Thursday and till then we can only wait as well.

