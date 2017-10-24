Micromax, Vodafone launch Bharat 2 Ultra 4G smartphone at effective price of Rs 999

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone users will have do Vodafone recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months, after which they’ll be eligible to get Rs 1,900 cash back. (representational image of Micromax Bharat 1) Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone users will have do Vodafone recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months, after which they’ll be eligible to get Rs 1,900 cash back. (representational image of Micromax Bharat 1)

Micromax and Vodafone have partnered to launched Bharat 2 Ultra 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 999. Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra will be available starting November. Under this partnership, Bharat 2 Ultra will be up for grabs at Rs 2,899, and users will get a cash back of Rs 1,900 at the end of 36 months or three years.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone users will have do Vodafone recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months, after which they’ll be eligible to get Rs 1,900 cash back. According to the company, Rs 900 will be credited to user’s Vodafone M-Pesa wallet after completion of the first 18 months. Users will get the rest Rs 1,000 on completion of another 18 months. Remember, recharge of a minimum of Rs 150 per month is a must.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra follows company’s Bharat 1 4G VoLTE feature, which was launched in partnership with BSNL at Rs 2,200. In terms of specifications, Bharat 1 is similar to Reliance Jio JioPhone, which is also a 4G VoLTE feature phone. Bharat 1 comes bundled with the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) mobile app pre-loaded on the device along with a suite of services from BSNL and an option to watch live TV on the phone. BSNL says users will get unlimited call and internet services at Rs 97 per month.

Read: BSNL, Micromax launch Bharat 1 4G VoLTE feature phone in India at Rs 2,200

“The Bharat-Series, has been aimed for acquisition of the first generation smartphone users. This partnership with Vodafone will help bring in the next phase of smartphone adoption by hand-holding consumers to upgrade them from feature phones to smartphones. We believe that greater device affordability and low cost data packs will drive increased smartphone adoption, as there is still a huge gap. At Micromax we want to give superior device experience in an affordable way and Bharat range is a testimony of the same, having already sold more than 2 million handsets,” Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax said.

“We are delighted to partner with Micromax to democratize the 4G smart phones at a never before price of under Rs 999. This will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smart phone but couldn’t afford one. It will also encourage current non users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd