Micromax Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4 priced at Rs 5,749 and Rs 6,249 respectively

Micromax has announced the pricing for its 4G VoLTE smartphones Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4. Micromax Vdeo 3 is priced at Rs 5,749, while Vdeo 3 comes at Rs 6,249. The smartphones were announced yesterday with a focus on video-calling. These come with Google Duo app pre-installed in them. Micromax Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 come with Reliance Jio SIM, which offers three months of unlimited free data and voice calling.

Micromax’s Vdeo 3 feature a 5-inch HD display and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is powered by 1Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB). The rear camera on Vdeo 3 is 5MP while the front camera is 2MP.

It is backed by a 2,000 mAh battery. Dimensions of this phone are 145 x 73 x 8.3 mm and it weighs 155g. This is a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 850/900/1800/1900MHz bands, along with WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth.

“The Vdeo range of smartphones are designed keeping in mind the basic needs that Indian consumers demand from their smartphones. They are fully loaded with best-in-class features for an entry level Smartphone – including 4G VoLTE, Android Marshmallow, great battery performance, HD Display and housed in a premium and stylish metal body,” Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics said.

Micromax Vdeo 4 features a 5-inch HD display. There’s 1.1Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card). On the camera front, Vdeo 4 comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. This one comes with a 4,000 mAh battery.

This is a dual-SIM smartphone with WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth. Bands supported are 850/900/1800/1900MHz 900/2100MHz. It runs Android Android 6.0 Marshmallow; sensors on the list are Gravity, Proximity, Light, Accelerometer.

